Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 16): You establish health habits to hold you in good stead. Your focus on doing instead of saying nets huge wins. You make plans and act on them, surprising and delighting people with your sureness. Shared education will bring together a winning team. You’ll meet people who will be in your life for years to come. Scorpio and Libra adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 7, 22, 14, 18 and 32.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.