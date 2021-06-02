Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What people can’t keep up with, they will ignore. You will need to get and keep someone’s attention today, which is largely an exercise in reading the feedback and sticking close to the favorable responses.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There’s a vibe that comes across when someone is trying to sell you on a product, idea or course of action. It’s uncomfortable. You prefer the attractiveness of the offer to do all the selling. Irresistible dynamics are also effortless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Reporting for duty is more than a matter of attendance; it’s also an act of obedience and an attitude of surrender. The successful move will be to follow protocol, observe hierarchy and respect power structures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people you easily fall into a groove with and others you must cross a minefield of misunderstandings to get anywhere near. Make your life easy. Work strictly with the former category.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The one who would spend time parsing your words and deconstructing your meaning is actually just finding a very annoying way of signaling a need for acceptance. Provide the love and the nitpicking will stop.