Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because there is always more to learn, you're seldom bored. The exception is the case in which circumstances disallow you to follow your curiosity. A restriction will lift — hooray!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll find yourself in a fascinating position. The next 48 hours are marked by boldness and unpredictability. Because no one, not even you, is sure how this will go, all eyes are on you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you martyr yourself in the name of friendship, you'll only end up resenting your friend. The best reason to make a sacrifice is for how it defines you to yourself.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's hard to see the value of an opportunity on its face. You must proceed down the winding corridor in hopes it actually leads somewhere good. Even if you have to turn around and go back, at least your curiosity will be satisfied.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've a keen instinct for when to get in and out of things. If you're in it, it's because you want to be. To stick with something because of the sunken costs would be a prideful mistake.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It takes boldness and self-awareness, but if you dare ask for what you want, you'll save yourself from countless hours of struggle and frustration. If they can't do it, you'll know quick. If they can... satisfaction!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In today's endeavor, you cannot have both perfection and practicality. Pick one. Hint: happiness is choosing options existing within the realm of possibility.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There is a purpose behind your communication and behavior, though not everyone will understand it. Spell it out and get the support you need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Social scientists suggest most untrained people do not read emotional expressions as accurately as they think they can. It's worth it for you to make special efforts to tune yourself into the feelings of others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When others around you don't acknowledge the reality you are experiencing, question it. Maybe they are afraid. Maybe they are waiting for the leader. Say what's on your mind; speak the truth you see.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the case of incompatible desires or mutually exclusive agendas, no amount of persuasion will alter the course. You know where you stand. What you encounter is not worth bending for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Efforts are rewarded, though not always by their reciprocation. An attempt to connect will result in something positive, regardless of whether the connection actually takes place.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate