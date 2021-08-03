Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Luck may come to the young beginner, but good fortune is like a sparkler in the hand; a quick-burning excitement, insignificant next to the resounding boom of triumph. Triumph belongs strictly to those who endure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Action prevails. Action is a difference in the world. Action is education. Action forges the character. The words won’t flow easily today and that is for the best. Anything that would be said will be done instead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The thing that seemed so modern in one era becomes laughably retro. That used to happen over the course of years and now it’s a seasonal growth. Your efforts to keep up with it will provide fun and advantages.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When in public, others come first and you come second. This is the glue that holds polite society together. You are not afraid to assert yourself when it’s necessary, but most of the time it’s not — and that’s so nice.