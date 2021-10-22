Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who say they want closure often just want a more readily acceptable ending. Acceptance is the final step. While it may not be possible to get a different ending, acceptance is a choice you can make any time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve had your share of telepathic connections, but right now there’s no one reading your mind, so the quickest way to get your needs met is to ask directly for what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People around you are already primed to feel a certain way. It is your awareness of their feelings and the possible trigger points that exist that make you an expert at reading the room and a trusted leader, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With messy problems, traditional cause-and-effect thinking won’t work. Try things out in person. It’s the only way to really understand, on a visceral and practical level, what’s at stake.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Once you figure out what you want, don’t be afraid to make it happen. Think of life as an experiment. You get to try things on. You’ll know when it fits, and later you can double down on what’s working.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You need help. Recognizing this is not weakness; it’s strength. Leaders delegate. Decide who can help you and why they should, and then build the perfect pitch from there.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate