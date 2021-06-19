Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To know someone is to feel something about them. The experience of people in the same room accesses feelings better than any way of communicating that requires electricity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People want to be convinced, though it will take surprisingly little to push them into certainty. Do the same thing again, but this time like you mean it, and you’ll get favorable results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You truly believe others would be better off following your advice, but you also realize people are different, and there’s no way to definitively declare one correct answer to suit all. For this reason, you’ll stay out of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The hopeful future or idyllic past should be but wee bookends on the main feature of a fantastic present. If the bookends are bigger than the books, it’s not a good sign.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can afford to say no and be selfish with your time. You normally don’t choose that option, but it just may be the one that brings you the most vitality in the long run.