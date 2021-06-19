Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To know someone is to feel something about them. The experience of people in the same room accesses feelings better than any way of communicating that requires electricity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People want to be convinced, though it will take surprisingly little to push them into certainty. Do the same thing again, but this time like you mean it, and you’ll get favorable results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You truly believe others would be better off following your advice, but you also realize people are different, and there’s no way to definitively declare one correct answer to suit all. For this reason, you’ll stay out of it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): The hopeful future or idyllic past should be but wee bookends on the main feature of a fantastic present. If the bookends are bigger than the books, it’s not a good sign.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can afford to say no and be selfish with your time. You normally don’t choose that option, but it just may be the one that brings you the most vitality in the long run.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The other person probably shouldn’t get so reactive to your every move, but it happens anyway. Allay their fear and they’ll feel better in the moment, but you’ll have to do that every time. Or, do nothing and, eventually, they’ll adapt.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don’t worry about playing small. Actually, there are no small plays, only small-minded or low-energy approaches. You’ll bring your big spirit to everything you do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Pose a better question and sweeten the day, especially if you are both the querent and the answerer. Try these: What am I most curious about here? How can I bring more levity or clarity to the scene?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It doesn’t take much to get you riled up about a certain relationship. The challenge is to give and receive compassion regardless of whether it’s what you feel like doing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Maybe someone chose you, so you never got the sensation of pursuit. Relationships are like tag. Changing roles and taking turns is part of it. You may make someone run just so you can feel what it’s like to give chase.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’d rather spend time gaining a skill than trying to enjoy yourself in an environment that doesn’t seem conducive to it. Loved ones may argue that enjoying yourself is a skill!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you choose to see it this way, life can be your party; you make the invite list and the playlist, you call the games, decide when the dancing starts and when the cake is served.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate