Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are in a hyper-giving mode. You cannot keep yourself from caring, helping and doing. However, when presented with the opportunity to relax, don't miss out on some well-deserved enjoyment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When someone asks how you are doing, it's an opportunity for you to network, further a cause or share a bit of news that puts you in a nice light. The time to think about what you're going to say is before the event.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are essentially a creative person, and creative people need to make things. Carve out time to feed your maker. What follows: good health and good spirits.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll feel nostalgic for another time. It was no better or worse than this time really, but it was lovely and inspiring in its own way. Channel the energy of the past into today's work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Regardless of how sincere an effort may be, it will not be effective unless you give your all. Stop trying. Trying is not doing. Doing is doing. Think of the Nike swoosh and just do it.