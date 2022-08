Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To avoid conflict or spare feelings, you may keep some things to yourself. This, you think, is for the good of the relationship. However, if the other person senses you are withholding information, suspicions will work against you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Prioritizing style over substance is a precarious game and might even be a precursor to calamity. To stay on the safe side, check the integrity of things before you invest your money, time or heart in them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you surrounded yourself with clones, you would have too much of the same strength and be blighted by your collective weakness. Diversity is necessary for success. You’ll operate powerfully in a diverse group.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Does someone seem to be repenting for sins that haven’t been committed yet? You’ll pause to consider who you’re dealing with. Your accurate assessments of human nature will save you time and trouble.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Because you are so strong, the frail and fragile will be drawn to you. Those with an obvious weakness will have fascinating and useful strengths. You will learn from a relationship of complementary talents.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a day of tricky problems with simple but not obvious solutions. Try approaching the matter from the opposite direction, inside out or upside down. Alternative views refresh your thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The distance between people expands and contracts within a particular range. It’s as though you are tethered buoys floating in the sea. The waves will move you together and apart but no farther than the cord allows.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Accept yourself. You’re doing your best, and when you get on your own side, you’ll do even better. Don’t worry too much about the minutiae of your interactions. You give your attention genuinely and wholly, and that’s what’s felt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Where you once saw a problem, you’ll now see something different — a challenge or curiosity, an opportunity or a chance to reroute the map. A difference in perspective is all the difference you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll have no need to create a show. Your moment to shine will naturally appear over the course of a job. The deeper you dedicate to the work, the brighter you’ll be when the attention swings to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Preferences are highly subjective and personal. The inherent goodness or badness of a thing, if such a value even exists, will have little to do with people’s choices. Seek understanding over judgment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There will be no suitable substitute for being in the same time and place with people. Nothing you can read, watch on a screen or hear in a headphone can even come close to the real-life experience.