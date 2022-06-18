Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People tend to come to you to vent when they’re frustrated or lament when they get their feelings hurt. So much complaining! But at least you can appreciate the meaning of it: You’re a trusted friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The goal needs a plan; the plan needs a ritual. The rituals you establish will become your support beams for building your life to plan and reaching your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ve a gift for catering your communication specifically to the one you’re with. It’s happening on an intuitive level. Amazing, but it’s as though each relationship represents a totally unique language.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your favorite people to be around are the ones you can talk to about things other than superficialities. You feel lucky to be able to share ideas, problems, solutions and your thoughts about the future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be praised for your talent, even though you don’t see it as anything extraordinary. This gives you a confident footing on this uphill climb of a day. These are the challenges that keep you in shape.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are many who will be happy to see you finish what you started. When you don’t feel like doing it for you, do it for them. Imagine their smiles when you cross the finish line.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Strong emotions are signals there’s something in need of expression. It will take a moment to figure out an effective and appropriate means, and you’ll be rewarded for pausing to determine the best choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The magician’s trick is to produce a bunny from a hat. Something happens when the audience isn’t looking ... then it’s all cuteness and awe. Relatedly, watch out for the gift meant to control people’s attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you don’t ask for what you want, you might still get it, especially if you’re around mind-readers, but the odds are slim that you will be in that kind of company. So go ahead and ask. This will go well for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re looking for something to like about people and you’ll find it. You love people for who they are, not for how they fulfill your needs or for what they might become.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re no chameleon. You don’t change or blend in for anyone, but you will act in a way that’s different from your normal pattern — not to blend, but because you’re a lifelong learner, willing to try new things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People will do things you don’t approve of, and it may be smarter to ignore, tolerate or work around these actions than to take them on directly. In trees and attitudes, the ability to flex prevents a snap.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate