Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Even though you're an excellent planner, you can't think of everything. Build flexibility into the design. Leave room for last-minute additions, changes and fixes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Some say life wasn't meant to be fun. But what if they are wrong? Test the theory. When you're not having fun, do something else. Does this simple tactic improve things?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The more friendliness and warmth you display, the more boundaries you need to impose. Clarify your preferences and the limits of what you're willing to do. The emotional fences are what enable generosity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Once you find your groove, all goes smoothly. But how do you find it? Be willing to cover a lot of ground and keep going until you hit it. Then things will get easy, and all you will have to do is stick with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): By feeding your insatiable curiosity, you have learned quite a bit that will prove valuable to others. However, you should only share your knowledge with those who seek it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A high number of online followers isn't necessarily social proof that you're a good friend, but what you do this afternoon is! You'll be there for someone who is important to you.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate