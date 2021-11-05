Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It is difficult to carry items up a ladder. It is much safer to set things down and secure your climb in hopes things will still be there on the way back down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re not worried about what they think of you because you sense their minds are elsewhere. This will come as a liberation and an invitation to do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You hate to think of yourself as complicated, but there’s no getting around it: All humans are. Any time you spend figuring out your particular needs will save you from wasting time on what cannot fulfill you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Write it down; write all of it down. These are details you won’t want to miss. Later, you’ll be using these notes to organize your life into the calendars and checklists that keep you on track.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re uncomfortable as the center of attention, but try not to deflect praise. A secret part of you needs the admiration and will absorb it to use as fuel for your work to come.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In some instances, keeping the sacredness of your inner life to yourself is healthy for a relationship, and sometimes it’s not. Caring enough to cautiously consider what is best to share is, in itself, a sign of love.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate