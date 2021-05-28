Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A busy mind works with many of your intellectual pursuits, though socializing isn't one of them. For that, you'll get into a different mode, one where you're calmly receptive to your environment and the people therein.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel like the hero of your story and so does everyone else. Understanding that people serve as their own protagonists will be central to the way you do lucrative business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Successful spontaneity depends on someone, once upon a time, having had a plan that worked out so splendidly that now others can just show up to what they accomplished.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Play the long game. Perseverance will be essential to the victory. Through sheer determination, you'll not only make a situation work for today; you'll make it matter for years to come.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's a little surprising when you don't get the reaction you were going for. But this isn't a movie set, and they didn't get your script. You'll roll with the improvisational moment and brilliance ensues.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're on when you need to be, and you feel relief when it's time to power down. The ideal scenario would be to have such congruence of purposes that there is no need to jolt yourself into different modes. Work toward it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your fellow Libra, the poet e.e. cummings famously said, "I'm living so far beyond my income that we may almost be said to be living apart." A preventive financial review will make sure it doesn't happen to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Material possessions are only important to you because of what they represent and how they enable you to do things with other people. It's those relationships that really matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The day vibrates with fresh potential. You only need to explore one new thing to get the energetic lift that a little novelty can bring. Interaction with an air sign will be fortunate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fewer opinions mean more room for peace and ease. Bonus: The gentleness of self-forgiveness isn't even necessary if you have the gentleness of nonjudgment going for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Like having a partner who votes, eats or recycles differently, it seems your efforts are being canceled out by someone close to you. You'll learn and grow through this relationship and the conflict it brings up.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't hide or even work on your flaws today. Your lovability doesn't hinge on one isolated feature or fact, rather it's the effect of everything about you coming together to make an impact that could only be made by you.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate