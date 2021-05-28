Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A busy mind works with many of your intellectual pursuits, though socializing isn't one of them. For that, you'll get into a different mode, one where you're calmly receptive to your environment and the people therein.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel like the hero of your story and so does everyone else. Understanding that people serve as their own protagonists will be central to the way you do lucrative business.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Successful spontaneity depends on someone, once upon a time, having had a plan that worked out so splendidly that now others can just show up to what they accomplished.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Play the long game. Perseverance will be essential to the victory. Through sheer determination, you'll not only make a situation work for today; you'll make it matter for years to come.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's a little surprising when you don't get the reaction you were going for. But this isn't a movie set, and they didn't get your script. You'll roll with the improvisational moment and brilliance ensues.