Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re analytical and thorough, and yet you don’t have to know why everything works the way it does to solve today’s problem. You just need the remedy that allows you a productive day. You’ll find it, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Grudges are too costly to keep alive. It takes a certain amount of strength to hold on to an unpleasant memory — energy you could be using somewhere else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You yawn when someone else yawns, wince when someone hits his finger and when someone ducks. Your sympathetic responses are automatic, but today you’ll back them up with deliberate help.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll see the charm in things. Voice your praise and you’ll find you’re not the only one. The kindred souls are out there for you and once you connect, you’ll be amazed at how much you agree upon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Manipulative behavior can be a playful game or a serious strategy, a reflex or a signal of bad intentions. Pay attention to the ways people try to motivate one another. Try to understand underlying motives.