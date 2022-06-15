Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Assessments of character cannot be extrapolated from situations where people are dealing with their superiors. Anyone can be nice to someone with authority. The true self is revealed in how people treat those who cannot help them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may very well be the only one in the room who is giving quality attention where it is needed, but others will catch on because your good energy is contagious.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You keep trying to find the best in everything, and there’s a lot to weed through on your way to it today, but it’s there. Keep going until you get to the Tootsie Pop in the middle.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you find yourself questioning everything your leader does, you’re following the wrong person. Blind faith is not your style. You’ll only do what makes sense to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re all about the work, which you’ll approach humbly. You may in fact be modest to a fault. Seize your moments to shine, otherwise unqualified contenders will step in and leave people underserved.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll do something to enhance another person’s experience, ease their suffering or help them feel less alone in the world. Even just being there for someone is a balm to the soul.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There’s an endless supply of words that could be said but very little of it should be said. Those who only speak words of truth, necessity and kindness do not speak often and yet they say so much.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The archer of the zodiac prefers to stay on target! But sometimes drifting is good for you. It allows you to see options you wouldn’t have known about had you stuck to a predetermined course.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Though you’re going for “yes,” the word “no” can be a bigger blessing, steering you quickly to a better fit and what will ultimately prove to do the highest good for the most people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Those who have something to offer you won’t seem to be trying too hard, and yet overeagerness isn’t always a bad sign. Sometimes it just means people don’t yet know the value of their gifts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want something too much, your wanting can actually push it further away from you. Try neutrality or, if that doesn’t work, pretend you have it already and love it so!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have something to share and there will be many takers. Plan accordingly. What portion can you give to each person, knowing you’ll give it several times?

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate