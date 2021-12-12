Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): This used to be your adventure time. That you’ve gotten used to it doesn’t mean it’s time for a new adventure, but a deeper one is certainly called for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Stay away from questions like, “What’s the point?” “Why?” “What does it mean?” Queries like these will only send you on a circular path when you would really rather go somewhere new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One thing not to do is confuse power with control. The boss may not know what the inner workings are, and those with their hands on the joystick may not reflect the motives of an entire organization.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To throw good effort to the unappreciative is a waste. Then again, you don’t know until you do it and get nothing back. When you focus on a worthy candidate, you’ll get back everything you put in and more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You could gather more information but it wouldn’t make you any more prepared. Your best guess is good enough. This is as certain as you’ll be. Move on with what you know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’re interesting to someone and because of this, you’re being observed. Don’t worry about projecting an image; you’re living it. You are who you are.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate