Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A relationship is better played out than analyzed, which is like examining a snowflake, which melts in your hand as it is observed. Stay in the moment, appreciating the natural environment of a thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What another person wants from you seems fine. But to enact it without really owning it is weak. Better to make the choice yourself and stand by it, not because they want you to but because it's something you can get behind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your mental process is settling into a new order. It's like answers are coming to you from outer space and painting your inner space in a new hue that will have you "redecorating" for weeks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Repetition doesn't have to be tedious; in fact, it can be quite brilliant, a comfort and a deepening pleasure. The key here is progress. Repetition without progress is the very definition of boredom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be allowing yourself an unhelpful habit that is keeping you from realizing something very important to you. You can push through it. The first step is merely pointing to it and calling it by its name.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Prioritizing will be a little tricky today, since important items go masquerading as simple moves. The one to tackle first will bring you back to the basics of who you are, why you're here and what you want.

