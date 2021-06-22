Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll get through the day as you would a math quiz, one problem at a time. Just keep your mind on what you're solving and by evening, you'll be done with the hard stuff and delighted by your scores.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The action will be an adventure, not a chore, although it may come in a package labeled "work." You've never been afraid of work, only of not knowing how to do it. In today's case, figuring it out will be half the fun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What you think you should be doing and what you are doing may be two different things. The lesser activity isn't "bad"; it's just not all you're capable of. You've the grit to answer your more noble calling.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's a sage feeling under your ribs steering you toward or away from someone; heed it, even if it's illogical. Your body has plenty of intelligence and feeds your conscious mind on a need-to-know basis.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Some see the negative space as full of potential to put something into. Others hold the space as a sacred and essential balance to the main beauty. To you, the beauty is the space. You'll honor it, creating much peace for yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The most exciting thing you can do today is a piece of decidedly unglamourous work. It turns out the key to creation is mostly humble actions in service of a splendid cause.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A relationship is better played out than analyzed, which is like examining a snowflake, which melts in your hand as it is observed. Stay in the moment, appreciating the natural environment of a thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What another person wants from you seems fine. But to enact it without really owning it is weak. Better to make the choice yourself and stand by it, not because they want you to but because it's something you can get behind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your mental process is settling into a new order. It's like answers are coming to you from outer space and painting your inner space in a new hue that will have you "redecorating" for weeks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Repetition doesn't have to be tedious; in fact, it can be quite brilliant, a comfort and a deepening pleasure. The key here is progress. Repetition without progress is the very definition of boredom.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be allowing yourself an unhelpful habit that is keeping you from realizing something very important to you. You can push through it. The first step is merely pointing to it and calling it by its name.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Prioritizing will be a little tricky today, since important items go masquerading as simple moves. The one to tackle first will bring you back to the basics of who you are, why you're here and what you want.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate