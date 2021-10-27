Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There’s pressure to show your work before you know if it’s ready. The urgency here is manufactured. Honor your feelings on the matter. Know why you’re doing a thing before you do it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s said that nothing is inherently boring except the mind that would deem it so. However, you have abundant inner resources and still, if you’re being honest, the scene fails to stimulate their usage. An exit will remedy all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your quick reflexes and talent for catching and handling problems in their infancy state will make people dependent on you. To avoid the constant pressure of adapting to life’s exigencies, don’t be so readily available.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Others might mistake your humble reserve for shyness, but in fact you do not lack confidence at all. It takes you time to warm up to new situations because you have the proper amount of respect for them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No need to minimize or deny experiences. You’re entitled to your version of the story and you get to frame it however you want. The place to be honest is in the safety of a private journal.