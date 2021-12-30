Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A loved one will be there to provide what you need when you need it. It’s moments like these that make you realize you’ve made some good choices about who belongs in your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You see what you want, and you go for it. Things heat up quickly. The intensity fuels fast action. Parts of life that were lacking color will get a shot of excitement and glamour.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Anyone can see what’s going wrong. You have an excellent eye for what’s going right. Share your upbeat observations. Your optimism will have far-reaching repercussions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The prize should go to the one who most deserves it, but it won’t work that way. More likely, the prize will go to the one who thinks to ask for it. So be bold. Pose the question.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A relationship improves. It’s like you’re coasting along together on good roads in fair weather. These easy, harmonious vibes just might be the new normal.