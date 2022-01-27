Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't have to try to be different; your uniqueness is innate. You don't have to try to be the same either; you have all the commonalities necessary to belong.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be a gamemaster of sorts. You have a knack for dreaming up creative challenges. If there's a simple setup and a clear goal, people will compete for the prize.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your internal clock goes elastic, causing you to be in your own time zone. Some things are sped up, some take forever — and because of this, being punctual takes real effort but is so worth it!

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've seen people do unpredictable things out of fear, so you go out of your way to make others comfortable, allay doubts and assuage worries. As a result, you'll project the future of the relationship with greater accuracy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're working on a co-creation. How people treat each other affects the progress and development of the project. A successful outcome will be the ultimate sign of group health.