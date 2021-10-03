Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Consciously or not, you tend toward relationships with people who are different from you. This benefits you in many ways. It broadens your awareness and gives you access to new resources.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The person who makes you laugh isn’t the same one as the person you go to for favors. Both are necessary in your network, which is becoming vast and varied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Understanding your own motives will lead to a change in your goals. The one you decide to pursue will bring you skills, friends and joy beyond expectation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Writer Henry Adams said, “Friends are born, not made.” Whether or not you agree, you’ll soon meet someone with whom you have an instantaneous connection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Handle complex problems; you have the mind for it. As for the resources, though they might not be available at this very second, they will magically come to hand once the plan is in motion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are loyal and protective. Today you’ll be on guard against anyone who dares to move in on your territory. And for those who have gained your trust, your world will be wide open.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate