Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The reasons are not immediately obvious, but upon reflection you’ll realize you have much to be merry about. Indeed, celebration is in order. Let friends in on your good fortune. Joy multiplies when you divide it among them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your home is more than just a place to live; it is also an investment in your future. You’ll continue to add value to this investment in the weeks to come. Decisions hang in the balance. Those close to you will advise you well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There’s no shame in your game. You don’t take anything personally. It’s about learning, not about looking good in front of others. A lack of self-consciousness will allow you to gain useful skills quickly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It’s just simple math, nothing complicated. Double your chances of winning by playing twice. You’re bound to hit a jackpot sooner or later if you keep playing. In today’s case, the game is love.