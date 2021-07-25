Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll find yourself romanticizing the mundane aspects of your life for an audience. All it takes is good lighting and a moment of inspiration to cue up the strong main-character energy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you think the Shakespearean “dye has been cast,” don’t worry; it’s a temporary stain. Time will wash it away, and you can start new or just go with the natural hues of life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Those impossible dreams will soon set your imagination on fire, but first you have to make space. Wrap up unfinished business to clear the runway for the next adventure.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Communicating well is absolutely critical to your effectiveness. There is no skill more useful now than your ability to match your message to the person who will receive it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your mission has changed, a natural progression that sort of seems to have snuck up on you. Suddenly, you’re on a different path, and you realize you just don’t want the same things you used to.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A young, carefree mood sets in. Your mind is cleared of worry, your time free of chore. You still have responsibilities, but they don’t seem burdensome. Feeling light is the same as actually being light.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The spirit of rivalry creeps with a spur-of-the-moment contest. There was a time you would rush into the game without a thought, but now you’re more aware. Often the winning move is not to compete.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Maybe others want something a little different from you than what you’re currently giving. Ultimately, the one to determine how you’ll change is you. You’ll improve quickly, but only in the ways you wish to improve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your inclination toward good-natured kidding and harmless mischief will be fun for relationships. It works because you’re a master of tone and you know where to draw the line.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Does it feel like the spotlight is taking its sweet time getting around to you? This is a gift. You can use these extra minutes to prep yourself for your star moment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you sense a person is using some kind of persuasive technique with you, it makes you wonder why. You put your guard up, refusing to be manipulated by the motives of others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You do not always want to be so vividly aware of what’s going on, but right now, the extra information will benefit you greatly. Command your senses to take in more and your higher mind to inform you as to what it all means.