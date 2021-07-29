Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't always have to know what you're doing, or how to do it, to successfully execute your purpose. Intention comes with its own intelligence and it will serve you well today. Head on into the thing!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To focus on your favorite interest to the exclusion of all else isn't exactly healthy, but greatness is often tinged with such obsession and achieved through a process of imbalances righted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The thing that gets your back up isn't all bad. Anger can be a creative resource, or it can be a distraction keeping you from more important work or, even more important, fun. So, which is it?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are moving ever-forward, driven by a mix of curiosity, need, responsibility, loyalty and ambition. It's good fuel, but you also require the very practical energy provided by proper nutrition. Look into new choices in that regard.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're a magnet for talented people, and you spot them even when they are not performing the thing they are so talented at. Your own talents are activated and grow in the atmosphere you create together.