Your daily horoscope

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 2): There's an aspirational theme to the opening of your solar return. You'll pitch your ideas, make deals and find yourself in a position to give back. You'll help people you love and love the people you help. A new environment will become important to your days. Projects and relationships are born in this interesting place.

Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 2.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

