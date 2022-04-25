 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 25): The fates fall in love with your moxie. You've learned from the things that didn't quite work in the past, so new ventures have a much higher probability of success. Nothing you've done has been a loss. Developments in your personal life will inspire a move or travel. New purchases have you getting around in style.

Pisces and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 7, 18, 3 and 40.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

