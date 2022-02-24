Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Understanding the experience of others is more important than who is right or wrong. If you want to lower the levels of confrontation, use “I” statements instead of “you.”

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When the lightbulb goes out, you change the lightbulb; you don’t get a new house. Narrow your focus to the problem area, then zero in on the problem spot and finally the problem source, which will be quite small and fixable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No relationship is perfect. Conflict is a fact of life. What matters is the desire to live in harmony. Some things won’t be solved, but the intent to solve them counts for a lot.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Those who do wrong will self-punish, while those who do right will self-reward. In light of this, there is no need to condemn or elevate anyone, so avoid the pressures (or pleasures, as the case may be) of judgment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Ever the entertainer, you don’t have to worry about being perceived as boring — it’s just not an option. Behaving in such a way that others will find humorous or fascinating is part of your subconscious plan.