Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you want to know what someone says about you when you’re not in the room, just listen to what they say about others. They’ll speak of you in the same manner. You take this principle to heart and speak kindness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You wish that you could see what another person sees during the day and feel how this person feels. Your curiosity and empathy allow you to get a glimpse and feel a tinge of what it must be like.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Being too rigid in your rules for living will only set the stage for failure. You can keep your high standards and still leave margins for error, impulse, desire and the unknown.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In the early stages of a goal, it will help to have a coach or accountability partner. After a few wins, you will no longer need the outside help. Self-discipline isn’t so hard, really. You tell yourself what to do and then you do it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People aren’t telling the whole story. There’s more you should know. If you ask directly, you’re unlikely to get the truth. Press gently and observe or wait for unguarded moments to reveal more.