Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Even though you sometimes resist authority, you also respect anything and anyone who can teach you. You’ll drop all resistance to road signs, guides and instructions. Life is made easier by simply following the directions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your powers of observation are so dialed in that you’re verging on the telepathic. Hearing what other people are thinking is not the hard part. The hard part is verifying your correctness in the matter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Boring the audience is a terrible sin in the world of entertainment and the norm of polite society. You’ll liven things up with charm and snappiness, and employ acting skill, too, as you tolerate the long-windedness of others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Those who point out another person’s faults are implying that, by comparison, they have fewer faults of their own, which is hardly ever the case, and even if it were, bringing attention to it is a big red flag-sized fault.