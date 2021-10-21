Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sure, the time is always now. But time for what? To inhabit the moment isn't always to act in it. You'll focus yourself thoughtfully, with maturity and strategy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're making sense of something that is difficult for many people to understand. It is too early to declare your findings or share your insights. This requires much more observation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). All snowflakes have the same color and melting point, and yet each one is completely unique. The one who appreciates your distinctive qualities will quickly discover your heart's melting point.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Connection has a cost you feel willing to pay. You are ready to be aware of the other person's struggles, to be curious about their inclinations and to feel somewhat responsible for serving their needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Anyone willing to put in the time can have the skill. Things can always be learned by those who know how to learn. Learning how to learn — or, more specifically, how you learn — is the key to becoming whoever you want to be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While it is possible to learn from the feedback your emotional responses provide, feelings can also be attached to lies, falsehoods and misinformation. Gather emotional data without acting on it. This needs to be tested.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate