 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your daily horoscope

  • 0

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 1): The right job will combine your many talents. You do not treat science and art as opposites. You will meld logic and feeling in your endeavors, finding an auspicious arrangement of fact to fantasy. As a result, you create strange and lucky scenarios. People are drawn into your truly original world, and you’ll be well-loved.

Capricorn and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 5, 49, 6 and 28.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert