Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 1): The right job will combine your many talents. You do not treat science and art as opposites. You will meld logic and feeling in your endeavors, finding an auspicious arrangement of fact to fantasy. As a result, you create strange and lucky scenarios. People are drawn into your truly original world, and you’ll be well-loved.
Capricorn and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 5, 49, 6 and 28.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.