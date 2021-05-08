Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You know how to work on things sequentially and get results one at a time. But the point of arrival is when everything happens at once. This will occur when it's supposed to. Keep doing what you're doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): According to your innate sense of fairness (shared by all around you today), rewards will correlate to efforts and accomplishments — as it should be. Since it isn't always so, you greatly appreciate the justice served today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one likes to have to work hard to understand something they are not that interested in to begin with. But today, there's a complexity at hand that needs to be dealt with and you're ready to do what it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even though most of the jobs your team will do are not so difficult, the possibilities will broaden in the future. So you'll work to expand the outer edges of your own capabilities and inspire those around you to do the same.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Knowing that someone will only remember two or three things you talk about, you pick the most important topics and find an artful and memorable way to put those ideas across.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll take your own desire into account, though, ultimately, much of what you do with your day will depend on what the people around you need and want. Doing things together will bring the most joy.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate