Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It won't take you long to subtly establish your influence. If you were to exert your influence more obviously, you would be met with a resistance that would take forever to overcome.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you were younger you heard that life isn't fair, though many of your experiences of late have shown evidence to the contrary. For instance, today's bit of poetic justice is nothing short of delicious.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A few people will make an initial decision and many others will uncritically accept it. You, however, will push pause and do your own evaluation. You can't personally examine everything, but this is within your realm.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): The more they need you, the better you perform. You don't worry or think about it; you just do it. Something about people depending on you makes it easier, not harder.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your wisdom shines through your choice of what to get involved with and when. Trust those initial prescient instincts, even when (especially when!) you can't reason them out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't like to tell the others what to do. You prefer to do it yourself, and you'll make it look so cool in the process that you attract helpers, fans and partners of all kinds.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You know how to work on things sequentially and get results one at a time. But the point of arrival is when everything happens at once. This will occur when it's supposed to. Keep doing what you're doing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): According to your innate sense of fairness (shared by all around you today), rewards will correlate to efforts and accomplishments — as it should be. Since it isn't always so, you greatly appreciate the justice served today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one likes to have to work hard to understand something they are not that interested in to begin with. But today, there's a complexity at hand that needs to be dealt with and you're ready to do what it takes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even though most of the jobs your team will do are not so difficult, the possibilities will broaden in the future. So you'll work to expand the outer edges of your own capabilities and inspire those around you to do the same.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Knowing that someone will only remember two or three things you talk about, you pick the most important topics and find an artful and memorable way to put those ideas across.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll take your own desire into account, though, ultimately, much of what you do with your day will depend on what the people around you need and want. Doing things together will bring the most joy.
