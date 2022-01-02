Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The clouds part. The sun shines through. You can see clearly what must be done. Next you will create the structure, form and organization to make your life the way you want it to be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your sense of whimsy has gone underappreciated. Who do you know who understands the importance of play? You deserve to be around people who get you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don't think in terms of success and failure, just accept what happens and build on it. Out of the graceful handling of your mistakes will come your masterpiece.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have no intention of bossing others around. But what if they want you to? Some people behave badly because they are secretly longing for someone to keep them in line.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). None have seen the atom but many have witnessed the enormous power harnessed inside it. You have an invisible power inside of you, much greater than your current estimation.