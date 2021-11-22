Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 22): Your love will be reflected back to you. What could be finer than this cosmic gift of reciprocity? In the weeks to come, an adventure leads to a project, then a new stream of income. Confidence grows as your habits get healthier, which is worth more than money, but the financial bonus you get in January is also fun! Virgo and Capricorn adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 6, 33, 20, 1 and 7.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.