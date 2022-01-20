Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Chilly people gravitate to your fiery spirit and warm right up. Like the sun, you have plenty of energy and will lose nothing by letting others soak you in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You need to keep your guard up around certain people. It doesn’t mean the individuals in question are bad people; they are just bad for you. For optimum well-being, maintain a defensive buffer zone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To give your heart to another when you feel the impulse is the right choice. That doesn’t mean it will work out. Reciprocity is not guaranteed, and joy is fickle. But regardless of what happens next, you’ll be better for it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The featured delights are like a carnival, just passing through. Play the games, ride the rides, lose some money, gain some memories, and enjoy it while it lasts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You so freely give your love to those who need it. What about you? You need it too, possibly more urgently than anyone else around you today. Give yourself attention and affection.