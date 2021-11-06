Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are some obstacles that must be painstakingly climbed, but today’s can be vaulted over, provided you have a running start and a tall, strong lever and the faith it takes to fling yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have talent, though you’re well aware of the other necessary ingredients that count much more, such as intent, persistence, the ability to prioritize well and the discipline to follow through.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Because you’re involved and enthralled with what you’ve said yes to, you’ll say no about a dozen times. It’s the only way to stay focused, protect what you have and keep on track. “No” doesn’t mean “never.”

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What you do, you do well and will be appreciated and paid accordingly. Handle the financial end of things and other parts fall into place. Review the past budget to consider what worked and what didn’t.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re in demand. Those who want your attention will watch carefully to see where said attention is currently going. You have real potential to make someone jealous if you’re not careful.