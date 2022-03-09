Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You know what it’s like to say the wrong thing at the wrong moment, so you react with compassion when someone else makes this mistake. The goodwill you generate helping someone save face is karma in the bank.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Fear is energy; it is therefore directable. Fear can give you the fuel to run, think fast or fight. If you know where you’ll run to, what problem you’ll solve or what’s worth fighting, you’ll have a good place to direct the energy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The tools used to create will be a focus. But don’t be fooled; the tools do not make the creation. Creativity is in the head and heart. Fancy, expensive tools can actually work against the art.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re confident in your abilities, but a loved one is even more so, talking you up behind your back and paving the way for your next opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A conversation has stretched on and on and will continue to do so until someone walks away. Since no agreement will be reached, you must decide whether the conversation is intrinsically rewarding to stick with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s a decision to make about a relationship. It’s not something you’ll make together. Think about what you want and what you won’t have and make some plans about what you’ll do when and if your boundaries are crossed.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate