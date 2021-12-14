Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The big leaps are cinematic. Baby steps are far less frightening yet every bit as transformational as long as you consistently step in one direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There’s a lot to wrap up before you move along, but you can at least start thinking about your next project. What is not in the world that should be in the world? This is the question you ask as you peer into the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re still not sure if what you’re doing will be successful or popular, but confidence isn’t about knowing you’ll win; it’s about knowing you’ll be fine either way. Accept yourself and don’t worry about whether the world does.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Making money doesn’t make character. Doing work builds character, and often the work will bring money. These distinctions are important to today’s plot. The riches that earn respect won’t be gold.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Should you surprise someone? Consider your options carefully. Not everyone likes surprises. The same unexpected occurrence that excites and delights one person might frighten and unsettle another.