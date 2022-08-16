Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Quality lessons are often without charge, at least monetarily (emotional values notwithstanding): For instance, you can learn a TikTok dance for free, though posting your version comes with the requisite risk factors.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some things just shouldn't be delegated. Others may be technically more qualified, and yet you'll do a job better than anyone because you care the most about the outcome. Passion and intention count.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may go along with the group. Agreeing to one thing isn't agreeing to everything. Exercise your options on a case-by-case basis. Ultimately, you'll answer to your own values and conscience.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Wherever possible, do it now, new and novel. The fresh ingredient makes the dish come alive and has the same effect on you. When one of your senses is opened, the others will follow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Like a baby bird breaking out of the egg, you will make it through the first obstacle on the long path to flight. Take care and recuperate after each breakthrough so you can gather the strength you need to take the next risk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Because of your rich inner life, you don't have to seek thrills to have a good time, though they may seek you. Glamorous environments are a plus, but not a necessity, since your eye is tuned to beauty in many forms.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The human brain is hardwired to stick with the other homo sapiens. Defying peer pressure isn't difficult so much as downright unnatural. That's why it's important to surround yourself with people who share your values.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are those very gifted people who seem to think their bestowments are exempt from the responsibility of also being good. Their charms will be lost on you. You hold everyone to the same moral standard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your practice of giving compliments widely and freely not only makes you a delightfully positive person to be around but it helps you tune into moment. Being good at noticing what people are good at is a talent in itself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Unfinished business causes stress. Sometimes the feeling is so subtle and buried you don't even realize it's there until you finish what you've been putting off and witness your life getting instantaneously better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To seek advice from the outside would be a waste of your energy today. You understand what you're dealing with much better than anyone else does. Conduct your own brainstorming session. Act privately on your own behalf.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are executing at a high level, and yet you may think your work isn't interesting. You are too familiar with it! You assume everyone knows as much as you do. Step back for a reframe. It's helpful to see it how others do.