Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Thoughts show up like intrusive pop-up ads on the internet — suggestions based on your history — but that doesn’t mean you have to act on them. Click the little “X” and bring your attention back to what matters to you now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Shallow thinking leads to knowing enough to be dangerous. While not everything requires a deep dive, be alert to the signals that there might be more than what meets the eye.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Sometimes you wonder why you were even chosen, but you can stop that line of inquiry today because it’s easy to answer: You’re the best person for the job. Go and do it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll toss out ideas to your friends, and though they may not act on them, your position as a valuable contributor and influence in the group will be reinforced.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One part of you sets the tone and the agenda for the rest of you. Your inner leader beats the drum for your better angels to follow, and follow they will... until they won’t. There’s an inner conversation and negotiation to work out today.