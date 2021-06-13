Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re curious, but you also appreciate the wonderment that comes before knowing. Finding beauty in a lingering mystery, you’ll refrain from asking questions you don’t want to know the answer to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): “Measure twice and cut once” is the adage. But if you’re not planning to cut anything, is the measuring really necessary? Comparison can be problematic now. Don’t let “measuring up” take too much of your time and energy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you’re in it for the journey, the scenic (though indirect) route has merit. There’s a decision to make. You won’t regret choosing what appeals most to your senses instead of a time frame.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You now see how the obstacle blocking your forward movement is at least partially self-created by limits you imposed with your mind. Terrific news! Now you can get around it by thinking a different way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You put smiles on the faces of those you love for fun. To put smiles on faces you don’t know earns you karma points. If you want to go for true nobility, extend goodwill to the enemy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are ideas that have an actual presence you can feel. It’s not unlike the presence of a person. You sense an idea hovering near, wanting to cross into your world. You need only welcome it in.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Once you accept that you are human, you give up trying to make everything so perfect and allow for a little of that primal instinct that is your birthright to kick in, too, some of which will be extremely helpful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Living too safe gets boring. You don’t have to do anything too wild to get that charge of vitality that sends you to the higher realms of joy, though you do have to be willing to take a risk and get uncomfortable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attraction, curiosity and interest are not guaranteed to be reciprocal, and that’s what makes it so wonderful when mutuality presents itself, as it does today! You wonder about them; they wonder about you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being a good person doesn’t make you immune to bad moods, or bad behavior. Take things situation by situation. Try not to judge yourself for whatever you’re going through. Welcome the full range of your feelings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A vague inward feeling haunts. Quite simply, this one is a little like math homework in that it won’t resolve itself. The good news is it’s really only one problem and the minute you face it, you know the answer.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You go forward, never resting, with each step thinking of what you want — and your backup plan, too. You’re ready to fuel what’s working, catch what falls and leverage resources to greater effect.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate