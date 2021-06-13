Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Once you accept that you are human, you give up trying to make everything so perfect and allow for a little of that primal instinct that is your birthright to kick in, too, some of which will be extremely helpful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Living too safe gets boring. You don’t have to do anything too wild to get that charge of vitality that sends you to the higher realms of joy, though you do have to be willing to take a risk and get uncomfortable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attraction, curiosity and interest are not guaranteed to be reciprocal, and that’s what makes it so wonderful when mutuality presents itself, as it does today! You wonder about them; they wonder about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being a good person doesn’t make you immune to bad moods, or bad behavior. Take things situation by situation. Try not to judge yourself for whatever you’re going through. Welcome the full range of your feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A vague inward feeling haunts. Quite simply, this one is a little like math homework in that it won’t resolve itself. The good news is it’s really only one problem and the minute you face it, you know the answer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You go forward, never resting, with each step thinking of what you want — and your backup plan, too. You’re ready to fuel what’s working, catch what falls and leverage resources to greater effect.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate