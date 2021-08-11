Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your energy revs high and dips low. While it's high, try new things. Your experiments will be most fortunate! The lows allow your subconscious to integrate all you've learned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are someone's favorite. You don't have to work to maintain your position, and that's precisely why you should put forth efforts. The number one rule for maintaining "favorite" status is to never take it for granted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You start with a vague idea. Your clever mind whirs to build a case for it. Emotions kick in with intensity. Suddenly, this vague idea seems like a do-or-die quest. It's in your ability to dial the feelings up or down at any time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Information is only as useful as it is accurate. Check the facts before you act. Also, the sources have sources, which will be even more important to investigate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Though many parts of your life seem uncertain now, you can trust in your ability to figure out the next right move. You'll survey the scene, draw a straight line to the goal and then walk it.