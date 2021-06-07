 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 7): The best way to ensure that you get your piece of the pie is to make the pie yourself. Your gift from the stars will be a cosmic peach to get the recipe started. Many will gather around you, and your creations bring good times and fortification to all who share in the work. Financial growth and renovations happen, too. Virgo and Pisces adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 15, 35 and 22.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

