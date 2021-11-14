Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such as power dynamics, rivalries, the need for justice or the responsibility to protect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It takes confidence to make the first move, and you’ll be lucky when you do. People will return your calls, respond to your warmth, and include and invite you. You’ll be appreciated.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The ones who can’t see how skilled you are simply aren’t experienced enough to recognize it. There are many who will understand what you’re doing; you just have to find the right circles.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You make things happen by believing they will. Your expectation creates a way. Share your hopes. The more believers there are, the more ways there will be to make those beliefs come true.