Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll think you have too much on your plate, but handling all this is completely doable. Don’t let your mind tell you otherwise. “The trick is, you bite off more than you can chew, then you still chew it.” — Will Smith

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The day brings concentrated work, intense activity and thorough enjoyment. You don’t really have to add anything to get all this. It’s like life just got more saturated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One of your least favorite things is to tell a person no when they desperately want you to say yes. You can avoid getting into this situation by recognizing early on when things are headed in that direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve tried to improve the situation through intellect, technology, psychology and more to no avail. Move it to the spiritual realm. Something as intangible as good intentions or private prayers will make a difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Is your dream improbable? So what? So are you. We live an existence against the odds, and anything we make of it is icing on the improbable cake. It’s a good day to push your luck.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know you’re lovable, but it sure feels nice to get feedback to that effect. When that happens, as it will today, be sure to enjoy it, effusively if possible. Enthusiasm is love.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate