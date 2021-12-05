Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Talk to yourself. Say encouraging and compassionate things. Could you do it out loud? That’s the way that will most help, though writing will also be advantageous.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take on the small, easily won challenges. Building up a track record of success will give you the confidence you can apply to opportunities coming your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You feel like you’re in your own world, but others are aware. “If you reveal your secrets to the wind, you should not blame the wind for revealing them to the trees.” — Kahlil Gibran
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Self-discipline is not a magic ingredient that some possess and others don’t; it’s a skill to be cultivated. You’ll make real progress, figuring out how to get yourself to follow your own directives.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re creative and open as you do the rough work and sketch out plans in loose and messy lines. This process is exciting, and others will want to get involved.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You try to surround yourself with good influences, yet you can’t control how others behave at any given moment. Even the most principled will fall down from time to time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll think you have too much on your plate, but handling all this is completely doable. Don’t let your mind tell you otherwise. “The trick is, you bite off more than you can chew, then you still chew it.” — Will Smith
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The day brings concentrated work, intense activity and thorough enjoyment. You don’t really have to add anything to get all this. It’s like life just got more saturated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One of your least favorite things is to tell a person no when they desperately want you to say yes. You can avoid getting into this situation by recognizing early on when things are headed in that direction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve tried to improve the situation through intellect, technology, psychology and more to no avail. Move it to the spiritual realm. Something as intangible as good intentions or private prayers will make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Is your dream improbable? So what? So are you. We live an existence against the odds, and anything we make of it is icing on the improbable cake. It’s a good day to push your luck.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know you’re lovable, but it sure feels nice to get feedback to that effect. When that happens, as it will today, be sure to enjoy it, effusively if possible. Enthusiasm is love.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate