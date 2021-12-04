Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are plenty of good ideas zinging around, but without a structure for accountability it will be difficult to get people to do what they say they’ll do. Make a deadline-based plan including verification, reward and punishment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When something doesn’t work the first few times, it’s hard to know whether you need more tries or an entirely different approach. In the current case, it’s a little of both. Do more research.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): While you’re no slave to the clock, you can’t get around the fact that the world runs on agreements around when and where. To avoid rushing around, give yourself a wide margin for the unexpected glitch.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As you check your current status against where you’d like to be, give yourself plenty of credit for things like taking care of yourself. Because getting to the goal won’t be half as important as how you feel when you get there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Context will be extremely important to making the right impression. Meet in a place that will keep you feeling comfortable and powerful. Bonus points for good lighting.