Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Breathe easy, take frequent breaks from your work and get plenty of sleep and exercise. Make your own pleasure and well-being a higher priority.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Competition for a certain spot will be stiff. Just because you have what it takes doesn’t mean it’s worth the trouble. Think more about what you want and how well the current offerings really fit the bill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It seems like everyone needs you at once, and maybe that’s part of the deal when you’re good at what you do. Keep in mind that you have the choice of when to respond. Other people’s urgency doesn’t have to be yours.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your memory will be strong and undiscerning, recalling important and useless facts alike. But the thing is, you won’t know which is which, so revel in it all. Sometimes the slightest detail is the key to everything.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you need another reason to get out and socialize, consider that you’ll see yourself objectively as someone else experiences you for the first time. Valuable insights will be gained from your interactions.