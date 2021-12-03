Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People want to connect with you and if they don’t have a practical reason to do so, they may just invent one. The relationship will be more fruitful when you understand deeper motives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Though “tree-hugger” is a stereotype, the embrace of nature is a primal need. The natural world connects people in a way the digital world cannot. Maybe it’s not a tree you want to hug, but hugs will be had today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): At the very heart of love’s nature is an element of risk. You’re willing to risk yourself in so many ways for loved ones. You’ll risk being disappointed, hurt, feeling foolish and more. Without this risk there is no love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): For reasons unclear to you, you’ll resist your own plan. Consider this might be your inner wisdom telling you something is not quite right. Take your mind off this for a while and come back later.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To invest love is to invest hours, attention and money. So, it is always apparent what and whom you love, just follow where those resources flow and that’s where your love lies.