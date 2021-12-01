Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your mastery of a skill depends on accurate feedback. Which opinion is correct? Gather them all, but don't act on any yet. Time will shake things out and sort them for you. By the end of the week, only the truth will remain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are brave, persistent and focused on the right thing for you and yours. The courage of your convictions is a powerfully attractive force, and by the end of the week, you'll find you have allies.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have your hand on the dial of your own intensity. You can take any emotion you feel and turn it up or down as needed. Combine this talent with your ability to read the room and you're unstoppable.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Yes, something has slipped out of your grip and now you long to have and hold it. The good news is this is lost but not gone. It will, however, take work to get it back. Extend your reach.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't wait until you need something badly or are frustrated, angry or anxious to move yourself into a better state of mind. However you feel, raise it. Why shouldn't you live in an optimum, powerful state of mind?