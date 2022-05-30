 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 30): New inspiration stokes the fires of your imagination; your whole being heats up. As your ambition grows, so will your resources, network and skills. Competition brings out your best. Also featured: the constant company of people who delight you, a gentle break in a beautiful setting and surprise cash in October.

Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 19, 40 and 16.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

