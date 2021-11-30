Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have restricted yourself. Now, it's tempting to lift that restriction, break the rule or change the plan. Something's got to give — you still get to choose exactly what.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In some ways, you grew up fast. Gaps in your development, steps that got missed when you were leaping into adulthood, can still be filled in. Anything that inspires a childlike glee in you will help.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are drawn to success stories, and you'll enjoy hearing of impressive achievements. You're starting to get the sneaking suspicion that you have what it takes to do the same.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're willing to question who you are and what you stand for because you understand, at a deep level, that these things can change. You're always developing and growing, which is why new wonders will keep opening to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It feels like you keep having to find your own way over and over. This lack of role models can be remedied. There are many who would beautifully support you if they only knew what you needed. Reach out and talk about it.